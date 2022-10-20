Bureau of Meteorology Backflips On 'BOM' Name Change Amid Social Media Criticism

The Bureau of Meteorology's unexpected rebranding of its nickname 'BOM' under the former government has sparked an influx of criticism both online and in the media.

The national weather forecaster asked media outlets to stop referring to it by its longstanding household nickname, "the BoM", or "the Weather Bureau".

Instead, it wants to be called "the Bureau", in line with the 1955 Meteorology Act.

"With an ever-increasing number of severe weather events, it is more crucial than ever that the Bureau of Meteorology's insights, wisdom, data and information are shared, understood and acted upon," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"To support this need, the Bureau of Meteorology asks that media outlets update editorial style to ensure references to the organisation are by its full name, the Bureau of Meteorology or the Bureau for short, and not BOM or the Weather Bureau."

The changes to their name resulted in a hailstorm on social media where users responded with jokes, outrage or approval.

Following the backlash, the agency has clarified "people can refer to the body "in any way they wish".