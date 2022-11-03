Bunnings Worker Begs Storegoers To Stop Bringing Their Dogs Into Stores

“Dear everyone who brings their dogs to Bunnings, please, for the love of god, stop.”

The Reddit post titled “Please, stop bringing your dogs to bunnings” goes on to explain that the worker is sick of cleaning up after irresponsible dog owners, sparking a massive reaction with many appalled after reading the post.

“If you can’t train your dog to not pee indoors or simply don’t care enough to carry poop bags, for the love of god, just don’t bring your dogs to a literal shop.”

Speaking to 7News.com.au, Bunnings General Manager - Operations Matt Tyler, encourages dog owners to take responsibility for their dogs.

Tyler says, “Customers have been bringing their dogs into our stores for many years. Dogs are allowed in our stores if they are friendly, under control and comply with conditions of entry.”

The Bunnings Warehouse official store policy states that pets are permitted in stores if they are “secured safely in a vehicle, on a lead and wearing a muzzle or carried. Assistance animals are welcome.”