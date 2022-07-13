Bunnings To Raise Cost Of Sausage In Bread At Over 300 Stores Due To Cost Pressures

A Bunnings Sausage Sizzle will go up from July 23, from $2.50 to $3.50 to help community groups cover the cost of the ingredients.

The price of drinks, however, will remain at $1.50.

“The inflationary environment has certainly meant that many of our community groups have come to us and asked for this change,’’ Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said.

“We understand very much the really important role the humble snag plays in the community’s psyche,”

“And undoubtedly any change in price, particularly in the current environment, is something that is going to gather some level of attention.’’