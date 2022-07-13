The Project

Bunnings To Raise Cost Of Sausage In Bread At Over 300 Stores Due To Cost Pressures

The price of sausage in bread at Bunnings is set to increase for the first time in 15 years.

A Bunnings Sausage Sizzle will go up from July 23, from $2.50 to $3.50 to help community groups cover the cost of the ingredients.

The price of drinks, however, will remain at $1.50.

“The inflationary environment has certainly meant that many of our community groups have come to us and asked for this change,’’ Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider said.

“We understand very much the really important role the humble snag plays in the community’s psyche,”

“And undoubtedly any change in price, particularly in the current environment, is something that is going to gather some level of attention.’’

