Bunnings To Offer Full-Time Workers A Four-Day Work Week In Australian-First Trial

The retailer struck a landmark deal with Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association (SDA) that will also see employees entitled to pay rises over the next three years.

Under the deal, full-time employees will be able to request their 38-hour working week be spread over just four days.

The Australian Financial Review reported the SDA national secretary Gerard Dwyer calling it a “significant breakthrough for work-life balance”.

“These are advances the SDA will be pursuing in upcoming rounds of negotiation with other major retailers,” Mr Dwyer said.

“This package is good for workers and for this major retailer alike, setting Bunnings up as a preferred employer in a tight retail market.”

The trial will see workers testing two models; a four-day work week or a nine-day fortnight, with the benefits tested.