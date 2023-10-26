The Project

Bunnings Releases Inflatable Ned Kelly Christmas Decoration And Customers Are Divided

Customers are divided over Bunnings’ latest range of Christmas decorations, after the release of a festive 2.4 metre inflatable Ned Kelly look alike.

The inflatable outlaw Santa bears a striking resemblance to the famous Aussie bushranger, modelling the familiar Ned Kelly armour and riding a horse, all while decked out in a Santa hat and pants. 

Retailing for $119, the inflatable Ned comes from Bunnings exclusive brand Lytworx Lights, who describe the inflatable on their Instagram, saying  “Our Outlaw Inflatable (or Neddy as we like to call him!) has finally paid his dues and is free to roam your front yard!” 

Commenters on the Instagram post were very much in favour of the decoration, finding it cheeky and fun.

Elsewhere, in the Christmas Australia group, people were less enthused, describing it as “tacky” and “in poor taste”.

Bunnings nonsensical Christmas range also features a festive inflatable magpie, octopus and poodle, as well as several different dinosaurs.

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

