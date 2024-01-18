The Project

Bunnings Named Australia's Strongest Brand For 2024

Bunnings has been named Australia’s strongest brand for the third year, while Qantas took a huge 22-place drop after a shocking year.

Qantas dropped to 71st place out of 100 after it took the top spot in 2019. After the national airline faced a Senate Inquiry, ACCC allegations and flight credit debacle, it suffered major reputational damage in the past year.

Brand Finance Australia analysis named Bunnings as Australia’s strongest brand, while Woolworths was named the country’s most valuable brand as the supermarket sector is set to face a Senate Inquiry into price gouging.

NRMA Insurance jumped seven spots to come in second place for Australia’s strongest brand.

Although Woolworths maintained the top spot, it experienced a 5 per cent decline to $15.4 billion.

Telstra came in second place for most valuable brand, worth $13 billion, followed by CBA at $10.6 billion, and Coles at $9.8 billion.

Brand Finance Australia managing director Mark Crowe said, “This year’s Australia 100 highlights the important role of strong brands during challenging economic times in growing or minimising loss of value and mitigating reputational risk while providing reassurance to consumers confronted by cost-of-living pressures.”

