The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

Hardware store giant Bunnings Warehouse announced their sizzle snags can be purchased using mobile phones.

The long-awaited change is a blessing for those who don’t carry cash but can’t resist the smell of a sausage sizzle.

Customers can now pay using a QR code located at every store that serves their famous snags, but also other food and drinks.

Bunnings General Manager of Operations Matt Tyler explains the new system for excited shoppers.

“We offer a free mobile payment option to community groups fundraising through sausage sizzles at our stores, providing an easy way for them to maximise fundraising and offering customers a cashless way to pay for their snag and support their local community group,” he said. 

It’s understood the new form of payment will not charge customers and the community extra for paying via the QR code. Bunnings will incur all transaction fees, ensuring that community groups receive 10 per cent of all funds raised. 

This will continue the 25-year tradition of the Bunnings sausage sizzle, helping grassroots community groups raise funds in a simple way.

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday
NEXT STORY

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Advertisement

Related Articles

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

“Oldest” UK Cat Rosie Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday

Tortoiseshell cat, Rosie, celebrated her 32nd birthday with a little salmon birthday cake.
Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

Spotify Has Revealed Which Songs Are The Most Soothing In The World

We all need to find ways to calm our brains down, and often we turn to music.
Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

Titanic Superfan On Mission To Collect 1,997 Titanic VHS Cassettes

One man in America is on a mission to collect what he claims is the world's largest collection of Titanic VHS tapes, with a whopping 1,586 VHS tapes already in his possession.
Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

Teacher Shares Heartwarming Text Message From A Student He Taught 20 Years Ago

A student reached out to his teacher from 20 years ago, saying that he was the reason and inspiration behind his career path, and the internet was moved.
Women’s World Cup Set To Break Attendance World Record For A Standalone Women’s Event

Women’s World Cup Set To Break Attendance World Record For A Standalone Women’s Event

This year’s FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand is not only on track to become the most attended Women’s World Cup ever, it's also set to break the record for the most attended standalone women’s event in history.