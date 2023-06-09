Bunnings Has Announced Their Snags Can Be Bought Cashless

The long-awaited change is a blessing for those who don’t carry cash but can’t resist the smell of a sausage sizzle.

Customers can now pay using a QR code located at every store that serves their famous snags, but also other food and drinks.

Bunnings General Manager of Operations Matt Tyler explains the new system for excited shoppers.

“We offer a free mobile payment option to community groups fundraising through sausage sizzles at our stores, providing an easy way for them to maximise fundraising and offering customers a cashless way to pay for their snag and support their local community group,” he said.

It’s understood the new form of payment will not charge customers and the community extra for paying via the QR code. Bunnings will incur all transaction fees, ensuring that community groups receive 10 per cent of all funds raised.

This will continue the 25-year tradition of the Bunnings sausage sizzle, helping grassroots community groups raise funds in a simple way.