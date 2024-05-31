The Project

Bunnings Crowned Australia’s Most Trusted Brand For Second Year In A Row

Bunnings has retained the crown for Australia’s most trusted brand after it dethroned Woolworths in 2023, with Aldi coming in second place.

The latest report from Roy Morgan also revealed that previous leader Woolworths plunged from the second spot down to the 34th most trusted brand.

Coles also plummeted from the fifth most trusted brand all the way down to the ninth most distrusted brand; a fall of 221 places in the rankings.

Aldi climbed the ranks to place second in the most trusted Aussie brands, with Kmart coming third. Tech giant Apple came in fourth place, while Toyota came in fifth.

Australia Post also jumped up four spots to sixth place, while NRMA and Samsung jumped up two places to 9th and 10th, respectively.

Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said that the dramatic drop in the rankings of supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles shows “how quickly distrust can gain momentum and negatively impact a brand’s reputation.”

“There’s an old Dutch saying that trust arrives on foot but leaves on horseback. In other words, trust is slow to win but quick to lose,” Levine said in a statement.

“The results serve as a salutary reminder for Bunnings which has retained high levels of trust based on extensive goodwill and reputational strength combined with a fairly stable, and minimal, level of distrust.

Australians’ distrust for companies has skyrocketed due to cost of living pressure paired with high inflation.

Aussies are greatly concerned that businesses are motivated by “high profits and corporate greed, excessive price hikes, dishonesty and not being focused enough on putting the customer first,” the report reads.

