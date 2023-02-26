Bunnings Cashes In On Harry Styles Wearing Iconic Straw Hat During Melbourne Show

Harry Styles is ticking of Aussie icons one-by-one on his tour of Australia.

In Perth he partook in a shoey, and now he's donned the iconic $7 Bunnings straw hat at his Melbourne concert.

A video posted on TikTok shows the British entertainer singing 'Late Night Talking', when a fan threw the Bunnings hat on to the stage.

Styles grabbed the hat and paraded around the stage like he'd grown up eating sausage sizzles at hardware stores his entire life.

Bunnings has jumped on the moment, sharing a change to its website search system.

The hardware store posted on social media that you could "shop Harry's look".

Searching 'harry styles' will bring up the Bunnings Large Straw Hat on the website.