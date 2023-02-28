Bunnings Announces Huge Expansion Into Pet Products So It's Time To Take Your Dog In-Store

The hardware retailer, which has welcomed pets into stores for years, will now double down on its product designed for our furry friends,

Bunnings has said it will go from having a few hundred lines of pet products to around 1000 items, including food and toys.

Bunnings managing director Mike Schneider told The Australian that he sees the big move happening within weeks, “What we are going to be bringing to life in our stores over the next four weeks is quite a comprehensive step change in our pet range, probably the biggest category expansion in Bunnings for 20 years.’’

Each store will see around 40sqm be taken over for all things pet related.