Bullfighting Fans Killed After Stand Collapses In Colombia

One section of the three-tiered wooden stands at the event, which was part of the San Pedro.

Footage captured of the incident shows crowd members running into the arena during a show before a section topples forward.

"There are four people dead at the moment — two women, a man and a child," governor of Tolima department, José Ricardo Orozco, told local radio.

"There are about 30 people seriously injured. That's a preliminary report."

It is not known how many people are still buried underneath the debris, according to local civil defence official Luis Fernando Velez. He added the stands were full at the time of the collapse.

Colombian President Ivan Duque offered his solidarity to those who were killed and hurt, while demanding there be an investigation.

"We feel the terrible tragedy recorded in El Espinal, Tolima, during the San Pedro and San Juan festivities, due to the collapse of boxes in a corraleja," he said on Twitter.

Bullfighting is not illegal under animal abuse laws in Colombia due to its cultural significance.