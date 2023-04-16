Bulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk

BackBulk Billing GPs Are In Decline And Putting Australians' Health At Risk16 Apr 202316 Apr 2023Free medical care is something that Australia has long prided itself on, but new findings show the days of bulk-billed visits to the local GP could be numbered.NEXT STORYAussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home EarlyAdvertisementRelated ArticlesAussie Olympians Outrage Over New Rule For Paris 2024, Which Will Them See Sent Home EarlyAussie athletes are set to be told to leave the Paris 2024 Olympics just 48 hours after their event has finished after a decision by the Australian Olympic Commission was made to try and crack down on their party culture. Meet Pearl, The World's Shortest Living DogThe Guinness World Records have officially declared two-year-old Pearl as the shortest living dog in the world.A U.S. Mall Says Under 18s Must Be Chaperoned After Rise In Number Of TikTok VideosA New Jersey shopping mall is banning under 18’s from going there on weekend nights, without being accompanied by someone who is 21 or older.Sydney Private School Will Start Charging Students $20 If They Come To School With A MulletWaverley College has waged war against the mullet and other inappropriate hairstyles, including mohawks, buns, dreadlocks and even hairstyles using too much product.Crackdown On Products Labelled As 'Ocean Plastic' As It May Not Have Been Cleaned From The OceanAcross Australia, more and more brands are telling consumers they're waging war on plastic to create a safer, healthier ocean.