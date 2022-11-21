Budweiser To Gift All Unused Stadium Beer At World Cup To The Winning Nation

Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser is gifting the winning nation an early Christmas present this year, a warehouse full of beer.

The American beer company was left with thousands of unused cans of beer it could no longer sell after Qatar's last-minute ban on alcohol in all stadiums.

Bud can still be bought from official fan zones and hospitality suites for those with enough money.

Instead of letting all the beer go to waste, the company has shrugged off the ban, announcing the World Cup-winning nation will receive a little cherry on top of the trophy.

"New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds," the company wrote, in the tweet. "Who will get them?" Budweiser tweeted.

More details of the giveaway have not been released, but a spokesperson for Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev told MarketWatch that more details will be revealed during the tournament.

"Where there is a celebration, there is always a Budweiser," the spokesperson said, in an emailed statement.

"In that spirit, Budweiser wants to bring this celebration from the FIFA World Cup stadiums to the winning Country's fans.

"We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning Country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world.

"More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals."

It's going to be an even bigger party now for the winning nation, even if Budweiser isn't the best-tasting beer.