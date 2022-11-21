The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Budweiser To Gift All Unused Stadium Beer At World Cup To The Winning Nation

Budweiser To Gift All Unused Stadium Beer At World Cup To The Winning Nation

Budweiser has announced that the winning Country will now leave with more than just the World Cup trophy in the wake of Qatar's abrupt alcohol stadium ban.

Major World Cup sponsor Budweiser is gifting the winning nation an early Christmas present this year, a warehouse full of beer.  

  

The American beer company was left with thousands of unused cans of beer it could no longer sell after Qatar's last-minute ban on alcohol in all stadiums.  

  

Bud can still be bought from official fan zones and hospitality suites for those with enough money.  

  

Instead of letting all the beer go to waste, the company has shrugged off the ban, announcing the World Cup-winning nation will receive a little cherry on top of the trophy.  

  

"New Day, New Tweet. Winning Country gets the Buds," the company wrote, in the tweet. "Who will get them?" Budweiser tweeted.  

  

  

More details of the giveaway have not been released, but a spokesperson for Budweiser's parent company Anheuser-Busch InBev told MarketWatch that more details will be revealed during the tournament.  

  

"Where there is a celebration, there is always a Budweiser," the spokesperson said, in an emailed statement.  

  

"In that spirit, Budweiser wants to bring this celebration from the FIFA World Cup stadiums to the winning Country's fans.  

  

"We will host the ultimate championship celebration for the winning Country. Because, for the winning fans, they've taken the world.  

  

"More details will be shared when we get closer to the finals."  

  

It's going to be an even bigger party now for the winning nation, even if Budweiser isn't the best-tasting beer.  

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner
NEXT STORY

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

A woman in the U.K. has shared her horrifying dating experience and stirred up a milky debate about the incident.
Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

After receiving some shocking health news, Chris Hemsworth has decided to step away from acting to spend more time with his family.
The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its 'Word Of The Year' Shortlist

The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its 'Word Of The Year' Shortlist

The spicy cough might win this.
Woman Rollerblading With Her Dog And Horse Dubbed 'Happiness' In A Video

Woman Rollerblading With Her Dog And Horse Dubbed 'Happiness' In A Video

Amid the mayhem of Twitter, one video has 'cured' the internet as a woman gracefully skates with her dog and horse as the sun rises.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling At Nuclear Power Station

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling At Nuclear Power Station

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been rocked by shelling, drawing condemnation from the United Nations nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.