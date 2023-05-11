Budget's Bulk-Billing Boost To Medicare Will Only Work If GPs Sign Up

From November 1, the financial incentive paid to GPs who choose to bulk-bill will triple, and the more remote the practice, the higher the payment.

It's for GP consultations with kids under 16, concession-card holders and pensioners, meaning 11.6 million Aussies qualify for free visits to the doctor.

"Right now, too many are finding it difficult to see a doctor," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

"Families are being forced into a lose-lose choice between getting the help they need or paying their bills."

The government is hoping clinics pass on any savings from the cash injection to other patients and stem the tide of GPs abandoning bulk billing.

Currently, just 35 per cent of clinics across the nation see patients for free.

But the new measures don't guarantee free health care; it's just an incentive.

It's unclear how many doctors will actually take this up, with some already flagging they won't.