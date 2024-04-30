The Project

Budget Airline Bonza Cancels All Flights Amid Speculation Planes Have Been Repossessed

Budget airline Bonza has unexpectedly cancelled flights amid talks about the future viability of the company.

Chief executive Tim Jordan says flights have been temporarily suspended.

"Discussions are currently underway regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Mr Jordan said on Tuesday.

"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market.

The Sunshine-based company launched in January 2023 and originally flew 27 routes to 17 destinations.

It started to cut back routes during its first six months.

