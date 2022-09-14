Budget Airline And Their Reply To Customer Complaint Divides Opinion

A passenger tweeted the airline company, complaining about the seat they had been given.

"Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat," the tweet said, accompanied by a photo of her seat near a door instead of being against a window.

But Ryanair's cheeky social media team didn't show much sympathy for the passenger.

Instead, they just replied with the same picture but put a circle around the tiny window in the door without including any further information.

The response, which has been pinned at the top of Ryanair's Twitter page, quickly garnered debate in the replies.

"Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off, then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter," said one person.

"I​​nsulting a customer for likes, what kind of social media strategy is this," said another.

But others pointed out Ryanair is a budget airline.

"People want to get a £20 flight and be treated like Business class in a Emirates A380," countered a reply.

As for what the original passenger feels about Ryanair's reply, she found it funny.

"What makes me lol here the most is clearly the joke was lost on all people commenting except for @Ryanair that has hired a marketing genius that loves banter! Legends," she said later on Twitter.