The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Budget Airline And Their Reply To Customer Complaint Divides Opinion

Budget Airline And Their Reply To Customer Complaint Divides Opinion

Budget airline Ryanair has divided opinion with a cheeky reply on social media.

A passenger tweeted the airline company, complaining about the seat they had been given.

"Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat," the tweet said, accompanied by a photo of her seat near a door instead of being against a window.

But Ryanair's cheeky social media team didn't show much sympathy for the passenger.

Instead, they just replied with the same picture but put a circle around the tiny window in the door without including any further information.

The response, which has been pinned at the top of Ryanair's Twitter page, quickly garnered debate in the replies.

"Imagine thinking this was funny. They've taken someone's money and mugged them off, then think they can try to make this socially acceptable by getting people to think it's funny on Twitter," said one person.

"I​​nsulting a customer for likes, what kind of social media strategy is this," said another.

But others pointed out Ryanair is a budget airline.

"People want to get a £20 flight and be treated like Business class in a Emirates A380," countered a reply.

As for what the original passenger feels about Ryanair's reply, she found it funny.

"What makes me lol here the most is clearly the joke was lost on all people commenting except for @Ryanair that has hired a marketing genius that loves banter! Legends," she said later on Twitter.

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep
NEXT STORY

New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

    New Research Has Found The Perfect Way To Ensure Your Kids Actually Go To Sleep

    Researchers and scientists have been working on the best way to get babies back to sleep, and they reckon they've got a plan.
    Kids As Young As Six Show Signs Of Scepticism Over Things Teachers Or Parents Tell Them, New Study Finds

    Kids As Young As Six Show Signs Of Scepticism Over Things Teachers Or Parents Tell Them, New Study Finds

    Children don’t actually believe everything they’re told, as new research found kids show signs of scepticism from as young as six-years-old.
    It Appears That “Closeness” And “Otherness” Are The Secret To Reigniting The Spark In Your Relationship

    It Appears That “Closeness” And “Otherness” Are The Secret To Reigniting The Spark In Your Relationship

    Forget chocolate and oysters. Is learning new things about your partner the secret to increased sexual desire?
    Popular Wine Town Mudgee Crowned Australia's Top Tourist Town For Second Year Running

    Popular Wine Town Mudgee Crowned Australia's Top Tourist Town For Second Year Running

    The NSW wine region of Mudgee has beaten out Bendigo and Mandurah to claim the title of Australia's top tourist town for 2022.
    Pandemic Leave Payments To Continue Until Isolation Guidance Ends

    Pandemic Leave Payments To Continue Until Isolation Guidance Ends

    Paid pandemic leave for COVID-19 positive workers will be extended indefinitely, national cabinet has agreed.