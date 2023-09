Starting on Saturday, running for just 24 hours, millions of tickets will be sold for free, with holidaymakers just needing to pay the taxes and surcharges.

Example fees for a flight from Melbourne to Hanoi are around $180.

Vietjet currently offers flights to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam, with flights departing from Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Travel dates for the flights are between September 18 and March 31, 2024.