Budget Airfares Spike 56 Per Cent But On-Time Performance Worst On Record

Budget airfares have spiked 56 per cent in the last quarter, despite on-time performance being the worst on record between April and August.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's latest report on airlines has found the cheapest economy fares had sharply risen from their 11-year low recorded in April.

The report also found that flights are cancelled at three times the long-term average.

While demand has been increasing post-lockdown, airlines have been struggling to cope as it rebuilds their workforce sand continue to battle staff illness.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said competition between airlines was as important as ever given the battling pressures.

"After about 18 months of historically low airfares, the cost of domestic flying has risen sharply in response to strong demand, temporary capacity reductions and very high jet fuel prices," she said.

"Discount economy airfares in August were at their highest point in almost two years."

The ACCC said airlines had told them that on-time performance was beginning to recover with fewer staff suffering illness and running fewer flights.

About 4.7 million domestic passengers travelled in the peak domestic travel month of July, making it the highest monthly figure since the pandemic began, and 89 per cent of the passenger volume from July 2019.

AAP with The Project

