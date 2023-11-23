The Project

Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace were treated to an unexpected changing of the guard, with the band of coldstream guards playing K-Pop hits Gangnam Style and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by Blackpink in honour of the visiting President.

The performance followed a state banquet at the palace the prior evening, which the girl group also attended.

During President Yoon's visit, King Charles also made Blackpink members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban, Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Bandmate Roseanne (Rosé) Park received an MBE without the "honorary" qualifier, as she has dual citizenship in New Zealand.

The King acknowledged the girl group's commitment to sustainability and raising awareness about climate change.

During his speech at the state banquet, the King made numerous references to Korean pop culture, joking that he regretted not developing "gangnam style" when he visited South Korea.

@about.london Changing of the Guard for the South Korean State Visit #psy #gangnamstyle #kingsguard #guard #london #fyp #buckinghampalace #southkorea ♬ original sound - about.london
