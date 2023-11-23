Buckingham Palace Tourists Treated To Gangnam Style Played By Guards

The performance followed a state banquet at the palace the prior evening, which the girl group also attended.

During President Yoon's visit, King Charles also made Blackpink members Jennie Kim, Jisoo Kim and Lalisa Manoban, Honorary Members of the Order of the British Empire.

Bandmate Roseanne (Rosé) Park received an MBE without the "honorary" qualifier, as she has dual citizenship in New Zealand.

The King acknowledged the girl group's commitment to sustainability and raising awareness about climate change.

During his speech at the state banquet, the King made numerous references to Korean pop culture, joking that he regretted not developing "gangnam style" when he visited South Korea.