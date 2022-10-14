The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak "Sexually" Withdraw Silk Sonic Album From Grammy Consideration

Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak "Sexually" Withdraw Silk Sonic Album From Grammy Consideration

After claiming four Grammy Awards earlier this year, Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have decided to "sexually bow out" and withdraw their album for Grammy consideration.

Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are closing the door on any future Grammy wins after revealing they will be withdrawing their hit album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' from Grammy consideration.  

  

  

"We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars told Rolling Stone 

 

  

  

"We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."  

  

  

Released in November 2021, 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' missed the September cut-off for Grammy eligibility for the 2022 Grammy awards.  

  

  

Although the album can still be submitted for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Mars and .Paak decided to still not put the album up for consideration.  

  

  

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave The Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake," Mars said.  

  

  

"We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more.  

  

  

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it," he added.  

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread
NEXT STORY

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

Advertisement

Related Articles

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

Debate Rages Over What Is The Actual Correct Way To Eat Fairy Bread

What's the ideal way to consume fairy bread?
Spice Girls Release Unseen Footage In New ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

Spice Girls Release Unseen Footage In New ‘Spice Up Your Life’ Music Video

In news that’s going to spice up your life, the Spice Girls have just dropped a new music video that’s transporting us back to the 90s.
Farmers Warn That Hawaiian Pizzas May Become More Expensive As Pineapple Shortage Set To Hit Australia

Farmers Warn That Hawaiian Pizzas May Become More Expensive As Pineapple Shortage Set To Hit Australia

La Nina has taken a lot from us this year, but now she claims her latest victim - pineapple fans.
Russia To Evacuate Civilians In the Ukrainian Region of Kherson

Russia To Evacuate Civilians In the Ukrainian Region of Kherson

Russian-installed leaders occupying the Ukrainian region of Kherson have warned locals of an incoming Ukrainian attack, urging residents to flee to Russia.
JK Rowling Tells Critics Her' Royalty Cheques' Help Her Sleep At Night

JK Rowling Tells Critics Her' Royalty Cheques' Help Her Sleep At Night

JK Rowling has responded to critics of her controversial trans views, stating her royalty cheques help remove 'any pain', after they questioned how she is able to sleep at night.