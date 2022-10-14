Bruno Mars And Anderson .Paak "Sexually" Withdraw Silk Sonic Album From Grammy Consideration

Silk Sonic duo Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are closing the door on any future Grammy wins after revealing they will be withdrawing their hit album 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' from Grammy consideration.

"We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year," Mars told Rolling Stone.

"We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive."

Released in November 2021, 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' missed the September cut-off for Grammy eligibility for the 2022 Grammy awards.

Although the album can still be submitted for the 2023 Grammy Awards, Mars and .Paak decided to still not put the album up for consideration.

"Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to 'Leave The Door Open.' Everything else was just icing on the cake," Mars said.

"We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year's ceremony. We'd be crazy to ask for anything more.

"Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it," he added.