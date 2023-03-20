Bruce Willis' Wife Shares A Vulnerable Message On His Birthday

She started off the video with, "I have started the morning by crying, as you can see by my swollen eyes,"

"I always get this message where people always tell me, 'Oh, you're so strong. I don't know how you do it.' I'm not given a choice. I wish I was, but I'm also raising two kids in this," she shared.

"Sometimes in our lives, we have to put our big girl panties on and get to it, and that's what I'm doing. But I do have times of sadness every day, grief every day, and I'm really feeling it Today on his birthday."

The caption on her Instagram reel read, "Today is one of those days feeling the grief and sadness. But the silver lining or the flip side is that I'm so lucky to feel your warmth and love that is directed to my husband and our family."

She then followed up by posting a heartwarming video montage of happy moments with her husband and their children.