The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights To His Face For Deepfake Movies

Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights To His Face For Deepfake Movies

Actor Bruce Willis recently retired from making movies after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that affects speech.

Last week, it was reported Willis had sold the rights to his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake. Deepfake uses AI technology to create convincing animations of people that look like real life.

It was reported Willis had sold the rights to his face so he could continue ‘acting’.

Willis and Deepcake did collaborate on an advert for a Russian company last year, but a statement from Willis’ agent said that is the extent of the relationship.

"Please know that Bruce has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company,” the statement to the BBC said.

Deepcake has also denied the company owns the rights to Willis’ face,

"The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn't sell anyone any rights, they are his by default," a representative for the company told the BBC.

AI is becoming more prevalent in Hollywood however. While James Earl Jones has retired from voicing Darth Vader, AI company Respeecher has a catalogue of his voice. Disney has used this technology in its latest Star Wars spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances
NEXT STORY

Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    Shops In England Banned From Displaying Junk Food By Checkouts And Entrances

    New legislation has been passed and comes into effect today that will ban supermarkets in England from being able to display junk food in locations with high foot traffic, including shop entrances and checkouts.
    Bella Hadid Was Spray Painted Into A Dress On The Runway

    Bella Hadid Was Spray Painted Into A Dress On The Runway

    At Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid walked the runway for Coperni in nothing but underwear. Then, something genuinely amazing occurred.
    Fenrir The Savannah Named The Tallest Domestic Cat In The World

    Fenrir The Savannah Named The Tallest Domestic Cat In The World

    Meet Fenrir, the tallest domestic cat in the world.
    Indonesia Soccer Riot Kills More Than 120 People

    Indonesia Soccer Riot Kills More Than 120 People

    At least 129 people have died after police fired tear gas to disperse rioting fans in Indonesia's East Java province.
    Optus Yet To Provide Government Agencies With Information About Affected Customers

    Optus Yet To Provide Government Agencies With Information About Affected Customers

    Optus is yet to provide government agencies with information about affected customers following a massive data breach potentially impacting millions of Australians.