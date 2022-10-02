Bruce Willis Denies Selling Rights To His Face For Deepfake Movies

Last week, it was reported Willis had sold the rights to his face to a deepfake company called Deepcake. Deepfake uses AI technology to create convincing animations of people that look like real life.

It was reported Willis had sold the rights to his face so he could continue ‘acting’.

Willis and Deepcake did collaborate on an advert for a Russian company last year, but a statement from Willis’ agent said that is the extent of the relationship.

"Please know that Bruce has no partnership or agreement with this Deepcake company,” the statement to the BBC said.

Deepcake has also denied the company owns the rights to Willis’ face,

"The wording about rights is wrong… Bruce couldn't sell anyone any rights, they are his by default," a representative for the company told the BBC.

AI is becoming more prevalent in Hollywood however. While James Earl Jones has retired from voicing Darth Vader, AI company Respeecher has a catalogue of his voice. Disney has used this technology in its latest Star Wars spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi.