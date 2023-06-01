The Project

Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Opens Up About Her Fathers Health Battles

Bruce Willis’ daughter Tallulah has opened up about her father's health struggles.

In February, it was revealed the 68-year-old had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after it was initially revealed he would retire from acting in March 2022 due to an aphasia diagnosis.

Tallulah opened up in Vogue about his diagnosis, saying, “My family announced in early 2022 that Bruce Willis was suffering from aphasia, a brain-mediated inability to speak or to understand speech, and we learned earlier this year that that symptom was a feature of frontotemporal dementia, a progressive neurological disorder that chips away at his cognition and behavior day by day,” Tallulah Willis said, going on to add that she had suspected a potential illness “for a long time.”|

“It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! ‘Die Hard’ messed with Dad’s ears.’” she wrote. “Later that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally. He had had two babies with my stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, and I thought he’d lost interest in me.”

