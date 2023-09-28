Bruce Springsteen Cancels All Remaining Shows For 2023 Due To Illness

The ‘Born In The U.S.A.’ singer shared the update on social media, saying in a post to Instagram that although he has been steadily recovering, he “will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice”.

“With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

The statement went on to say new dates will be announced next week, along with a quote from Springsteen thanking his supporters.

“Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," said the 74-year-old rocker.

The singer had announced in September that his performances for the month would be cancelled as he received treatment for the illness.