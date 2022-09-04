The Project

‘Brown Noise’ Is The New White Noise Helping People Get To Sleep

For years, many have sworn by white noise to help lull them off to sleep.

But ‘brown noise’ is taking over TikTok as the latest method of helping people catch some Zs.

White noise refers to neutral sounds that contain all frequencies and is often likened to sounding like static.

Brown noise that focuses on bass-heavy sounds and lower frequencies, making it more specific version of the generalisation of white noise.

Brown noise can include sounds like under, waterfalls and low roaring.

Studies are ongoing into how or why specific sound frequencies could help some people get to sleep easier and for longer.

Child and adult psychologist Dr. George Sachs told Pop Sugar that brown noise may help people focus more as well.

“I recommend people use brown noise when they are sleeping or whenever you’re in need of deep concentration, like in coworking sessions,” he said.

Dr Sachs also said brown noise may help people with ADHD as it works like a “weighted blanket for your brain”.

“The deeper the sound, the more soothing and more grounding it is compared to white noise,” he said.

However, if you are persistently unable to get to sleep or are constantly tired, see a medical professional.

