Bronny James Joins Father LeBron At The Lakers

Bronny James is set to join his father LeBron at the LA Lakers, where the pair will make history as the first ever father-son duo to play alongside each other in the NBA.

Bronny, 19, was the team's selection with the 55th pick in the draft in New York on Thursday, after weeks of rumours circulating he would be picked up by the Lakers.

There have been a number of instances in which players have joined the NBA after their fathers, but no duo has ever played alongside each other in the league before.

Bronny was a star who played in high school at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles before heading to the University of Southern California for the 2023 season.

Last year, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest while training but has since been cleared by a panel of doctors for NBA play.

Whilst there was speculation another team could draft Bronny, ESPN reported that manager Rich Paul, who represents both father and son, was warning them against it.

"Right now, Rich Paul is calling teams [saying] don't take Bronny James," former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers said on ESPN's coverage of the draft.

"He is telling them, 'Do not take him, if you take him, he is going to Australia'."

LeBron, 39, is the NBA's all-time leading scorer and has been with the LA Lakers since 2018, and is entering the 22nd season of his career.

"NBA history could be made next season and should be made in a Lakers uniform," said Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

