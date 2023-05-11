The Project

Bromances Are On The Rise Because Of Changing Social Norms

Bromances are on the rise because of changing cultural norms, researchers say.

Damien Ridge, a Professor of Health studies at the University of Westminster and Alex Broom, a Professor of Sociology at the University of Sydney, says the assumption male friendships are “superficial, competitive and lacking in emotional depth” is wrong.

In The Conversation, they say men use “coded” ways of showing their affection for one another.

“It's true that men often relate to others differently than women,” Ridge and Broom said.

“By focusing on the relative lack of verbal expression to suggest that male friendships are not close,' they argue, 'we then do not see how men demonstrate closeness less obviously, in coded ways, or even silently.”

Humour is a way of bonding and can enhance a sense of closeness, the researchers say.

They say one study shows that while outside observers may view jokes between two friends as being offensive, it actually shows the friends have an emotional bond.

The authors note that men often find it hard to be emotionally open with their friends, citing one study which showed alcohol can help men be open.

“Lads will only talk when there's beer on board, you know,” they quoted a participant from the study.

“When the guard is down.”

Ridge and Broom say creating safe spaces is key to helping men open up, as they are more likely to talk at volunteer organisations or DIY workshops.

The term ‘bromances’ was coined in the 1990s, and the acceptance of male friends having a level of intimacy and emotional openness has been growing in society, the authors say.

Ridge and Broom said research shows younger men are opening up about their feelings and have closer male friendships more than ever before.

The full article about Bromances can be read here on The Conversation.

16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Becoming Trapped Under Tram In Sydney

