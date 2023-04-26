The Project

Brits “Need To Accept” They Are Poorer Than Before, Advises Bank of England Chief Economist

The Bank of England’s top economist has told Britons to accept that they are now poorer than before.

Huw Pill, the chief economist at the U.K.’s central bank, told a podcast produced by Columbia Law School that Britons are “all worse off” and need to stop asking for pay rises.

Pill said that while seeking pay rises to keep up with the increasing costs of utility bills and other expenses going up in natural, Brits need to accept their spending power has decreased as inflation continues to rise.

“If the cost of what you’re buying has gone up compared to what you’re selling, you’re going to be worse off,” he said.

“So somehow in the U.K., someone needs to accept that they’re worse off and stop trying to maintain their real spending power by bidding up prices, whether higher wages or passing the energy costs through on to customers.

“And what we’re facing now is that reluctance to accept that, yes, we’re all worse off, and we all have to take our share.”

Pill continued by saying people are trying to “pass that cost on” by saying, “We’ll be all right, but they will have to take our share too”.

“That pass-the-parcel game that’s going on here … that game is generating inflation, and that part of inflation can persist,” he said.

