Britney Spears’ Wedding Gatecrashed By Ex-Husband Whilst Live-Streaming On Instagram

TMZ has reported police were called to Spears’ home, where the wedding is set to be held after Alexander showed up telling event security Spears had invited him and that she was his “first and only wife”.

Alexander could be heard arguing with a member of staff who repeatedly ordered him to leave. “Don’t put your hands on me - where’s Britney?” Alexander asked.

Alexander was eventually apprehended by police and was photographed being tackled on the ground by a law enforcement officer.

Spears married Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004 but called it quits just 55 hours later.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony, but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under a controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled her life for 13 years.