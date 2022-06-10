The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Britney Spears’ Wedding Gatecrashed By Ex-Husband Whilst Live-Streaming On Instagram

Britney Spears’ Wedding Gatecrashed By Ex-Husband Whilst Live-Streaming On Instagram

Britney Spears’ ex Jason Alexander has gatecrashed her wedding hours before she is due to walk down the aisle to her fiancee Sam Asghari.

TMZ has reported police were called to Spears’ home, where the wedding is set to be held after Alexander showed up telling event security Spears had invited him and that she was his “first and only wife”.

Alexander could be heard arguing with a member of staff who repeatedly ordered him to leave. “Don’t put your hands on me - where’s Britney?” Alexander asked.

Alexander was eventually apprehended by police and was photographed being tackled on the ground by a law enforcement officer.

Spears married Alexander in Las Vegas in January 2004 but called it quits just 55 hours later.

According to TMZ, Spears’ brother Bryan will attend the ceremony, but her sister Jamie-Lynn and parents will not be present.

Spears has been estranged from members of her family after she was placed under a controversial conservatorship in 2008, which controlled her life for 13 years.

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory
NEXT STORY

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Advertisement

Related Articles

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.