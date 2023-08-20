Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in June of 2022 in a star-studded wedding.

Asghari filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents that also suggests that he intends to obtain financial support and legal costs from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly,” the ‘Toxic’ singer said in an Instagram post.

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she said in the lengthy caption on a video of her doing one of her signature dances.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions!” she wrote while adding, “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!”

Asghari also took to Instagram to announce that he would be taking a break from social media to “prioritise what truly matters” after his mother had an accident that landed her in hospital.