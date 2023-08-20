The Project

Britney Spears Speaks Out About Divorce From Sam Asghari

Britney Spears has spoken out about her divorce from husband, Sam Asghari, saying she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” but that she will remain strong and do her best.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in June of 2022 in a star-studded wedding.

Asghari filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” in court documents that also suggests that he intends to obtain financial support and legal costs from his soon-to-be ex-wife.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … six years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business. But, I couldn’t take the pain any more, honestly,” the ‘Toxic’ singer said in an Instagram post.

“In some sort of telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she said in the lengthy caption on a video of her doing one of her signature dances.

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that.

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally, not under conditions!” she wrote while adding, “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best!”

Asghari also took to Instagram to announce that he would be taking a break from social media to “prioritise what truly matters” after his mother had an accident that landed her in hospital.

 
