Britney Spears Revealed Justin Timberlake Dumped Her By Text Message

Her tell-all book ‘The Woman Inside Me’ is set to be released in Australia on October 24th has juicy information we all wanted when she was the biggest pop star on the planet.

Britney burst into fame 25 years ago with ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’, and whilst her music career has come to a stand-still, the controversy surrounding her never seemed to slow down.

Her relationship with Justin Timberlake in the late 1990’s - early 2000’s was one of the media’s favourite topics.

They were both sexy pop stars, and would you believe it, they had enough things in common to date: namely, they were both sexy, and both pop stars.

The excerpts that have been emerging from Britney’s memoir will be making Justin and his publicist squirm, including how he dumped her.

When she was on the set of her music video for ‘Overprotected’ (ironically), Britney popped into her trailer to check her texts, and BOOM! Dumped!

Britney has since admitted that she pashed one of her backup singers, which was the cause of his cowardly exit, however she claims he cheated on her with two other women.

Their relationship seemed shiny, but this memoir tells us that under all the glitter, they were just two kids pashing each other, and sometimes other people.

Britney, our knife wielding warrior (seriously, what is happening here?) went on to live a life of extreme turmoil, including, but not limited to: marrying a loser called Kevin, losing her kids in a custody battle, being placed under an involuntary conservatorship by her dad, marrying another guy who left her, and now she looks as alone and as unhinged as ever.

Justin, on the other hand, happily married Jessica Biel, another absolute babe, had two kids with her, thrived in his acting and music careers and remains a respected artist and heartthrob.

So the moral of the story is if you want to dump someone, do it by text, because it is only the person you dump that will have a dud life.