Britney Spears Releases A Bombshell 22-Minute YouTube Video Detailing 15 Years Of Her Life Under Conservatorship

Pop singing icon, Britney Spears, has detailed parts of the last 15 years of her life under the conservatorship she recently was released from.

In a 22-minute YouTube video, which has since been made 'private' meaning it is unable to be watched by the public, Spears speaks to camera, explaining the constraints the conservatorship imposed on her.

Spears starts the video by explaining that she's had "tons of opportunities" to share her story, including an offer from Oprah Winfrey.

However, she shared she felt it is 'kind of silly" to get paid to open up about her hardships – hence the YouTube video.

Britney detailed how the conservatorship came to be imposed on her in 2008. Spears claims that her father began punishing her by not allowing her to see anyone, including her friends, and — following a doctor's appointment to prescribe medication — Spears recounts having a SWAT team and three helicopters descend upon her home.

"And I remember my mom's best friend and my two girlfriends; we had a sleepover the night before," Spears said.

"They held me down on the gurner [sic], and none of it made sense. Literally the extent of my madness was playing chase with the paparazzi, which is still to this day one of the most fun things I did about being famous, so I don't know what's so harmful about that."

Spears continued to describe what it was like growing up with her father, calling him controlling and "abusive,".

She explains that she started to push against the constraints of the conservatorship around the time she released her last album, 2016's Glory.

"For some reason, I started to get a spark back. I started making Glory, and I got the fire back in my eyes. I started getting more confidence, and with confidence, people were like, 'What's going on now, she's speaking up a little more.

"I think with confidence comes enlightenment, which makes you think better. That's the last thing they wanted," she says.

"I had to just play this role, that everything was OK all the time. I knew they could hurt me."

She describes being 30 years old, living "under my dad's rules", and looking at the rest of her family and wondering how they were going along with the oppressive arrangement.

She claims that in 2019 she was sent away to a mental health facility against her will as a punishment for voicing her opinions during rehearsals for her cancelled Vegas residency Domination.

"I didn't want to ever go there. I remember calling my dad on the phone crying, and he said 'You have to listen to the doctors. I can't help you now.'"

She says she hated her time in the facility, and it made her briefly stop believing in god.

"How did they get away with it, and what the f**k did I do to deserve that?" she asks.

Spears says she then started to become aware of the #FreeBritney campaign as fans demanded more transparency about her conservatorship.

Spears explains that she eventually stopped contacting her father, was able to arrange a lawyer of her own through a "wonderful friend" and started the process of trying to extricate herself from the conservatorship, which she did successfully last year.

"They literally killed me. They threw me away. My family threw me away," she says.

"I was a machine. It was insane how hard I worked." she said.

On Friday, August 26, Spears released "Tiny Dancer" with Elton John, her first song release since 2016's Glory. Spears is also rumoured to be working on a tell-all memoir.