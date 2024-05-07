Britney Spears Denies Having A 'Breakdown' Blaming A Foot Injury For Her Appearance

The Toxic singer, 42, made headlines when she was snapped topless and wrapped in a blanket stumbling out of the celebrity hotspot and being escorted towards emergency services, sparking reports she had a bust-up with her 37-year-old rumoured ex-boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

She has now said in a long Instagram post about the incident, alongside a clip of herself horse riding: "I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!!

"Either way, some s*** actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!

"I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!!

"I'm a grown a** woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don't feel loved … I feel mistreated !!!

"With that said, I'm going to treat myself this week !!!"

Britney was referring in the post to a previous one after the incident was reported in which she shared an image of her swollen ankle.

She said paramedics had turned up at the hotel "illegally" and blamed her mum for the drama in a bizarre rant that accused her of setting her up.

Sources had told Page Six on Thursday Britney and Paul got into an altercation, which resulted in an ambulance arriving to the hotel.

The singer's mum Lynne, who last week turned 69, made headlines the following day when she vowed to photographers as she travelled to Los Angeles she will always support Britney "no matter what".

Britney had posted about her theory her mum was tied up in the Chateau incident: "I know my mom was involved!!! I haven't talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when."

With AAP.