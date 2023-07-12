Britney Spears Announces Memoir Title And Release Date

‘The Woman In Me’ will hit shelves on October 24, the book “is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,’ the pre-order website for the book said.

“The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others.

“The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candour and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

After 13 years of being under a conservatorship that allowed her father, Jamie to control her life and money, a judge ended it in November 2021.

In February 2022, Page 6 revealed Spears had signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster said to be about US$15 million.

Image: Getty/ BritneyBook.com