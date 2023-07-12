The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Britney Spears Announces Memoir Title And Release Date

Britney Spears Announces Memoir Title And Release Date

Britney Spears has announced the title, cover and release date for her tell-all memoir.

‘The Woman In Me’ will hit shelves on October 24, the book “is a brave and astonishingly moving story about freedom, fame, motherhood, survival, faith, and hope”.

“In June 2021, the whole world was listening as Britney Spears spoke in open court,’ the pre-order website for the book said.

“The impact of sharing her voice—her truth—was undeniable, and it changed the course of her life and the lives of countless others. 

“The Woman in Me reveals for the first time her incredible journey—and the strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history.”

“Written with remarkable candour and humour, Spears’s groundbreaking book illuminates the enduring power of music and love—and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms, at last. ”

After 13 years of being under a conservatorship that allowed her father, Jamie to control her life and money, a judge ended it in November 2021. 

In February 2022, Page 6 revealed Spears had signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster said to be about US$15 million.

Image: Getty/ BritneyBook.com

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour
NEXT STORY

Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

    Gen Z Reckon Using Index Fingers To Use Their Phone Is Embarrassing And Boomer-Like Behaviour

    A survey conducted by the makers of the smash-hit app, Candy Crush Saga, has shown that Gen Z thinks using their index finger is embarrassing, and they feel ‘self-conscious’ using their pointer to browse or play games.
    The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

    The Biggest Cruise Ship In The World Is Set To Open And It Has Been Called A ‘Monstrosity’

    I hear it has 185 omelette bars.
    Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

    Tennis Icon Naomi Osaka Welcomes Baby Girl

    Former World No.1 and two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is officially a mum after giving birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles.
    Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

    Maths Experts Have Figured Out What The Perfect Swear Word Is

    The perfect swear word has been discovered by some math experts.
    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels His First Performance In Five Years

    Legendary Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of his first live performance in five years because he didn’t want to give a “half-assed” show.