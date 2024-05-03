Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s Divorce Has Been Finalized

The couple wed on June 9, 2022, and later separated on July 30, 2023. In a statement on Instagram, Asghari, an Iranian fitness model and actor, said:"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful."

According to court documents, the divorce was due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

The former couple will be officially divorced on December 2, 2024, as California law requires at least a six-month waiting period.