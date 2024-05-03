The Project

Britney Spears And Sam Asghari’s Divorce Has Been Finalized

A judge with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County has signed off on Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s divorce.

The couple wed on June 9, 2022, and later separated on July 30, 2023. In a statement on Instagram, Asghari, an Iranian fitness model and actor, said:"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other, and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous, so I will just ask for everyone, including media, to be kind and thoughtful."

According to court documents, the divorce was due to "irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, making it impossible for the parties to live together as husband and wife."

The former couple will be officially divorced on December 2, 2024, as California law requires at least a six-month waiting period.

Orangutan Spotted Self-Medicating A Wound In The Wild
Orangutan Spotted Self-Medicating A Wound In The Wild

Orangutan Spotted Self-Medicating A Wound In The Wild

Orangutan Spotted Self-Medicating A Wound In The Wild

A self-medicating Orangutan named Rakus has stunned scientists in Indonesia after he was observed to be intentionally treating a wound on his face with leaf juice and pulp.
Colleen Hoover Confirms Her Hit Book ‘Verity’ Is Becoming A Movie

Colleen Hoover Confirms Her Hit Book ‘Verity’ Is Becoming A Movie

Author Colleen Hoover has landed her second movie adaption, with 2018 novel Verity set to receive the movie treatment, just three months before the premier of It Ends With Us starring Blake Lively.
The Child Stars Of Mrs Doubtfire Have Reunited 31 Years After The Movie's Release

The Child Stars Of Mrs Doubtfire Have Reunited 31 Years After The Movie's Release

Former child stars of the beloved 1993 family comedy Mrs. Doubtfire had a family reunion and snapped a photo together, sending a pang of nostalgia through the hearts of fans of the film.
Italy Cracks Down On Puppy Yoga, Citing Animal Welfare Concerns

Italy Cracks Down On Puppy Yoga, Citing Animal Welfare Concerns

The Italian Minister of Health has banned puppy yoga, with the ministry stating that only adult dogs can take part as it's considered "animal therapy."
Fight Breaks Out Between Group Of Women At Disneyland

Fight Breaks Out Between Group Of Women At Disneyland

Footage has emerged of the moment a group of women attacked another woman at Disneyland Resort in California.