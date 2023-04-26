British Workers Misspell ‘School’ When Repainting Road

Contractors working at Llangyfelach Primary School in Swansea, Wales, made a bit of a blunder when they repainted the road outside of the school.

They painted the word “shcool” outside the primary school.

They also managed to spell the Welsh word for school incorrectly. Instead of writing “ysgol”, they wrote it “ysool”.

The contractors took the blame for misspelling the English word, but they insisted they did not paint the Welsh word. Wales and West Utilities’ Phill Whittier said, “Unfortunately, have misspelt the word ‘school’.

“The team are returning tomorrow to replace the markings with the correct letters, and we are confident the teachers will give them full marks this time.”

Council leader of Swansea, Rob Stewart, said, “Apparently Wales and West Utilities have been working there recently and will return to rectify it. Red faces all round at WWU I expect.”

Image: Facebook @Stephen Grainger