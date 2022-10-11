British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

Madonna set social media alight after posting a now-viral video to TikTok hinting that she is gay.

The superstar was taking part in a viral trend where users would jokingly say a true statement about themselves.

"If I miss, I'm gay!" Madonna captioned her video.

She then attempted to throw a pair of pink undies towards a bin, purposefully missing her shot.

Many in the comments were confused about whether the 64-year-old popstar was genuine or simply joking, but one British television host was focused on something entirely different.

"Is that actually Madonna? I don't recognise her!" breakfast show host, Lorraine Kelly, exclaimed.

"Honestly, what's she done? She was so beautiful - why, why, why do women do this to themselves?"

During her rant, Kelly expressed that she was "cross" with Madonna and her new appearance.

"She looks like a boiled egg; she doesn't look like she's got any features. I'm cross because I really like her, I really do," Kelly said.

Some on social media were unhappy with Kelly's comments, voicing their support for Madonna instead.

"Better than looking like scrambled egg Kelly!" one person said.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out? Good for her," one user commented.