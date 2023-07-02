British Tourist Who ‘Carved’ His Girlfriend’s Name Into Colosseum May Face Jail Time And Hefty Fine

Police tracked down tourist Ivan Dimitrov and his girlfriend Hayley Bracey in Bulgaria after they finished their European tour, allegeding he had vandalised the Colosseum.

Italian police officer Major Roberto Martina told Mail Online, “Colleagues have spoken with the man and he has expressed his apologies and sincere remorse for what he did.

“He had contacted us after we secured his mobile telephone from hotel records and left a message for him to call us. He was naturally worried about the legal implications, and these were all explained to him.

“We told him that a report would be sent to his address in the UK and then the matter would proceed to a trial, probably early next year and he would be able to apologise in person there to the court.

“We explained that he could be jailed for between two and five years and be fined up to 15,000 euro.”

Apparently Mr Dimitrov was “very upset by what he had done and kept apologising for it”. Major Martina believes that he was worried about the consequences of a trial.

“We didn’t ask him why he did it, that will be for the judge to hear, we just told him that he was a suspect and part of the investigation,” Major Martina added.

Italy’s culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano said that the vandalisation of the Colosseum offended those around the world who appreciate the value of archaeology, monuments and history.”

“Now I hope that justice will take its course by rigorously applying the laws. If it comes to a trial, the Ministry of Culture will appear as a civil party.”