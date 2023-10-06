The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

‘British Tapas Night’ Angers Foodies For Its Beige Colour Palette

‘British Tapas Night’ Angers Foodies For Its Beige Colour Palette

A ‘British tapas night’ has enraged foodies across the internet over its lack of colour and spices, dubbing it a “dinner for five-year-olds.”

The spread included potato waffles, nuggets, sausage rolls, fish fingers and garlic bread. And maybe I, too, have the taste buds of a five-year-old, but it looks pretty good to me.

In addition to their gourmet selection of frozen finger foods, there were also crisps (this is what the British call chips), baked beans, biscuits, dips and soft drinks. Who says British people have no culture?

In the background of the video that garnered more than half a million views, the group of friends chant “British tapas”.

“No spice or colour other than beige in sight,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “50 shades of beige.”

“Never underestimate how the British manage to undercook the whole lot then burn the pizza. What a nation,” another wrote.

“I died inside while watching this video,” one person wrote, while one man thought the spread looked like “a dinner for five-year-olds.”

But not everyone has such refined taste buds because it looked like the video attracted fellow frozen-food connoisseurs.

“Feel like this would be a perfect girls night!” one woman wrote, while someone else commented, “my kind of dinner.”

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"
NEXT STORY

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

Advertisement

Related Articles

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

David Beckham Calls Out Wife Victoria After She Claimed Her Family Was "Working Class"

In an awkward, on-screen moment, David Beckham calls out his wife Victoria Beckham, after she claimed her family was "working class" when she was growing up.
Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Elon Musk Under Investigation Over His Takeover Of X, Formerly Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission over his purchase of social media giant Twitter, now called X.
Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

Billie Eilish's Journey Celebrated In New Comic Book

She is only 21 but Billie Eilish already has a comic book published about her life, highlighting her journey from young dancer to Oscar-winning songwriter.
Jason Momoa Backs The Yes Vote In Powerful Instagram Post

Jason Momoa Backs The Yes Vote In Powerful Instagram Post

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has divided his followers after he reposted a video supporting the Voice to Parliament.
PM Anthony Albanese Says Voice To Parliament Will Unite Country And Save Money

PM Anthony Albanese Says Voice To Parliament Will Unite Country And Save Money

The powers of any voice to parliament in the constitution can be limited by Australian legislation and lawmakers will remain supreme, one of the nation's eminent legal minds says. 