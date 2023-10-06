‘British Tapas Night’ Angers Foodies For Its Beige Colour Palette

The spread included potato waffles, nuggets, sausage rolls, fish fingers and garlic bread. And maybe I, too, have the taste buds of a five-year-old, but it looks pretty good to me.

In addition to their gourmet selection of frozen finger foods, there were also crisps (this is what the British call chips), baked beans, biscuits, dips and soft drinks. Who says British people have no culture?

In the background of the video that garnered more than half a million views, the group of friends chant “British tapas”.

“No spice or colour other than beige in sight,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “50 shades of beige.”

“Never underestimate how the British manage to undercook the whole lot then burn the pizza. What a nation,” another wrote.

“I died inside while watching this video,” one person wrote, while one man thought the spread looked like “a dinner for five-year-olds.”

But not everyone has such refined taste buds because it looked like the video attracted fellow frozen-food connoisseurs.

“Feel like this would be a perfect girls night!” one woman wrote, while someone else commented, “my kind of dinner.”