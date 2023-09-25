The Project

British Supermarket Launches Budget Bridalwear Range, Including Dress For $41

Would you buy your wedding dress from a supermarket? Because a British supermarket chain has a limited edition range of budget wedding dresses and suits.

British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has launched a budget bridalwear range as part of their Tu Clothing brand.

Weddings are not a cheap exercise, with the average Aussie wedding costing anywhere from $35,000 up to $50,000.

So in the middle of the cost-of-living crisis, Sainsbury’s has launched a limited edition selection of dresses and suits starting from £10 ($AU 19).

The supermarket currently has a white, cowl-neck slip dress for £50 ($AU 95) and a plisse v-neck dress for £22 ($41). This is a stark contrast to $2,637 that brides spend on their gowns.

Grooms can also buy a suit for £116 ($AU 220).

“We know that, for a lot of our customers, money is tight right now,” says Emma Benjafield, product director at Tu Clothing.

“We're always focused on meeting our customers' evolving needs and we know that many are looking for affordable, classic styles for wedding events.”

