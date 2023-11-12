The Project

British Supermarket Chain Ditches Self-Checkouts In A Bid To Improve Customer Experience

A British supermarket chain has ditched its self-serve checkouts after they were first introduced more than 10 years ago.

These days, supermarkets tend to add more self-checkouts and remove their manned checkouts to reduce costs and serve more customers at once.

But Booths in the north of England have announced they will remove all of the self-serve checkouts from 25 of their 27 supermarkets, according to The Grocer.

The huge move comes after a recent survey conducted by the retailer found many shoppers found self-serve checkouts to be annoying to use, with many of the customers heading to the manned checkouts instead. This led to long queues and agitated customers.

A spokesperson for the supermarket told Mirror UK: “We believe colleagues serving customers delivers a better customer experience and therefore we have taken the decision to remove self-checkouts in the majority of our stores.

“We have based this not only on what we feel is the right thing to do but also having received feedback from our customers. Since 1847, the Booths founding philosophy is to ‘sell the best goods available, in attractive stores, staffed with first class assistants’.

“Delighting customers with our warm Northern welcome is part of our DNA and we continue to invest in our people to ensure we remain true to that ethos. We will retain self-checkouts in two of our stores in the Lake District in order to meet the needs of our customers during very busy periods.”

