British Scientist Reckons Kids Are More Likely To Grow Tall If They Come From Loving Families

Biological anthropologist Barry Bogin believes that kids who are brought up in loving families are more likely to be tall.

Professor Bogin of Loughborough University believes that it is not just genes, diet or exercise that can make people grow to be big. He says children who have happy childhoods are less likely to have stunted growth.

"The human species requires strong social and emotional attachments, that is love, between younger and older people, and people of all ages."

"These attachments are required to promote nearly all biological functions, such as food digestion and absorption into the body, a good immune system, and an overall happiness and positive outlook on life."

Bogin says that not being loved by your family causes "toxic emotional stress" that can harm the body, "including blocking hormones needed for growth and height."

"If you don't have security, healthcare, education, and you worry about the future, you can't have hope, and that is what leads to chronic toxic stress and blocking of hormones (that promote physical growth)."

Bogin analysed historical data records of height from nearly two centuries. He looked at the period of the Long Depression that lasted from 1873 to 1879.

"Height is a sensitive indicator of economics in times when there was no economic data, especially for the working class."

He found that soldiers, conscripts and prisoners born in the US in 1873 were around 3 cm taller than those born in 1890. Bogin found a similar pattern in the UK during the same time period.

Interestingly, the Great Depression of the 1930s, the First and Second World Wars did not see a similar trend. Bogin believes that this is because governments at the time put the public to work and gave them hope for the future.

"They didn't make a lot of money, but having a job and a livelihood is essential to self-esteem, and hope for the future.

"So I think there was an enlightened attitude towards those governments."

