British Pubs Cause Outrage After Implementing ‘Dynamic Pricing’ Scheme

Stonegate Group will roll out the pricing scheme in 800 of its pubs across the UK.

This could see punters being charged £0.20 ($AU 0.39) per pint of beer on the weekends.

Signage has been put up in the pubs, reading “Dynamic Pricing. Polite Notice. Dynamic pricing is currently live in this venue during this peak trading session.”

One guest left a Google review, saying that the pub tried to charge £4.50 ($AU 8.75) for a small glass of cola. “Avoid like the plague.”

“Stonegate Group, like all retail businesses, regularly reviews pricing to manage costs but also to ensure we offer great value for money to our guests,” a spokesperson said.

“Across the managed business, our dynamic pricing encompasses the ability to offer guests a range of promotions, including happy hours, two-for-one cocktails, and discounts on food and drink products at different times on different days throughout the week.

“This flexibility may mean that on occasions pricing may marginally increase in selective pubs and bars due to the increased cost demands on the business with additional staffing or licensing requirements such as additional door team members.”