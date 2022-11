Social media footage shows four eggs flying past the King and Camilla and smashing on the ground.

The Royals appeared unmoved by the incident and carried on with the engagement.

Police said ‘’A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence following an incident on Micklegate in York," police said in a statement.

"He currently remains in police custody."

People in the crowd jeered at the man and chanted, ‘God save the King.’