British Museums To Stop Using The Word ‘Mummy’ Out Of Respect For The Dead

Museums are now using terms like ‘mummified person’ out of respect for the deceased, as they believe the term is dehumanising.

A spokesperson from the National Museums Of Scotland told the Daily Mail, “Where we know the name of an individual, we use that, otherwise, we use ‘mummified man, woman, boy, girl or person’ because we are referring to people, not objects.”

“The word ‘mummy’ is not incorrect, but it is dehumanising, whereas using ‘mummified person’ encourages our visitors to think of the individual.”

CNN reported that the spokesperson for the National Museum of Scotland explains that much of museum terminology and the way artefacts are displayed is shaped by “imperial and colonial thinking and actions that were based on racial and racist understandings of the world.”

“We are making changes to displays and labels to address historical bias.”

Jo Anderson, assistant keeper of archaeology at the Great North Museum of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, added, “legends about the mummy’s curse and movies portraying supernatural monsters…can undermine their humanity.”

According to the Australian Museum, the term ‘mummy’ derives from the Persian/Arabic word ‘mummiya’, which translates to ‘tar’ or ‘bitumen’. This came to be in the seventh century when the Arabs came upon the mummified remains and thought they were covered in tar. Ancient Egyptians used resin to mummify the remains.