British Mum Reveals The Best Hack That Guarantees A Sleep-In

The “best mum hack ever” went viral on TikTok, garnering nearly three million views.

A recent study revealed that parents lose more than two months of sleep in their child’s first year of life, so a little hack like this could help you get those precious hours of rest.

It also revealed that mothers have the greatest amount of sleep debt, missing out on an average of five hours a night, while fathers lose on average three and half hours.

The disparity is usually caused because of the imbalance in parental leave. Paternity leave is usually significantly less than maternity leave.

In the viral video, Luisa Zissman from LuAnna: The Podcast admits that she has never told anyone this trick to scoring some extra Z’s.

"My husband and I came to an arrangement when we had our child that I would do the night feeds and he would wake up around 5:30 am to take our baby girl downstairs for her morning feed, leaving me to get a few hours of uninterrupted rest before he starts work."

But then, her little one dropped her night feeds around 10 weeks. LuAnna took this opportunity to get some extra sleep.

"I had a blissful sleep plus additional sleep-ins most days after telling my husband how AWFUL my night had been and him thanking me for being so quiet as he had no idea it was such a struggle."

"I don't regret it at all. Ladies, we go through enough - let the men have some of the load!"

Many rushed to the comments to praise LuAnna’s trick.

"Winning at mum life! This is the best mum hack EVER!" one person wrote.

"This has the same energy as when I used to say I was going food shopping but I'd already ordered it to collect so I could sit with a coffee for a bit," another mum wrote.

“Work smarter, not harder,” another added.

However, this hack rubbed some people the wrong way.

“My conscience would be killing me about lying and manipulation,” one person wrote.

“I would totally still do morning feeds, but I would be pretty upset if my wife led me on. Honesty is the best policy,” another man wrote.