British Man John Tinniswood Officially Named The Oldest Man In The World At 111 Years Old

Tinniswood was born on August 26, 1912, making him 111 years old.

He me his wife Sally during World War II, and also welcomed their daughter, Susan, during the War as well.

Tinniswood served in the Army Pay Corps during the War, before going on to become an accountant for Shell & BP. He retired all the way back in 1972.

After 44 years of marriage, his wife Sally died in 1986, but they are grandparents to four and great-grandparents to three.

Speaking to Guinness World Records, Tinniswood said the world “is always changing”.

“It’s a sort of ongoing experience,” he said.

“It’s getting a little better but not all that much yet. It’s going the right way.”

His advice for living for so long is to keep everything in moderation.

“If you drink too much or you eat too much or you walk too much; if you do too much of anything, you’re going to suffer eventually,” he said.

He also puts his longevity to “pure luck”, and it still able to do most of his tasks independently while living in a care home.

The previous record-holder, Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, died last week, just a month shy of his 115th birthday.

Image: Guinness World Records