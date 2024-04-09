British Food Writer Causes Furious Debate Over The Correct Way To Make Bolognese

Adam James Pollock shared his recipe on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing followers a step-by-step guide to make the "iconic Italian pasta dish".

"Bolognese is the most iconic Italian pasta dish, and it tastes so beautiful," he said.

Except, Italians were quick to point out that Bolognese sauce does not exist in Italy, and it was actually closer to a ragu.

"Please do not say this is an Italian dish. It is probably tasty, but Bolognese sauce does not exist in Italy, and Ragu differs from your recipe," one person commented.

"Although this looks delicious, bolognese doesn't really exist in Italian cuisine. A bit like tikka masala doesn't exist in India. There is pasta Ragu. But that's rather different," said another.

Many Italians took issue with Pollock cooking the meat first, and not the soffitto (the vegetables), while the inclusion of garlic and tomato paste was also blasted.

"Order is kinda wrong, you really want a soffritto first, then add your meat (no pancetta or garlic), milk then wine. And no tomato paste, it's not a tomato sauce…" commented one person.

"Sweet Jesus, again, is not Bolognese, in Italy'; 'Noo my friend nooo you got the order completely wrong, and the pancetta, I mean, wow that takes guts. I like you content my friend, but this is not how you do it," added another.

Image: X/Adam James Pollock