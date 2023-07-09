British Expat Exposes ‘Feral’ Aussie Shopping Habits

The Queensland resident said she thinks “going shopping barefoot” is “gross and feral.” But she also admitted that she has been guilty of this since she moved “next to the beach”.

She also despises when people sample grapes before they buy them, “I don’t think it is okay, it is thievery.”

“But I know many Aussies that do it,” she said.

She also believes that going to shops in your pyjamas is “feral and uncivilised”, before adding that she has done that on several occasions herself.

“When I want snacks, I want snacks,” she said.

Reaching into the back of shelves to find items with the longest shelf life? She hates that too.

“Do you know how much food costs? Yeah, I want it to last for a long time.”

The Brit also believes that you should keep public displays of affection out of the supermarket.

“Don’t be kissing and canoodling in the cereal aisle, I am just trying to get past to eat my Weetbix, don’t make my day harder,” she said.

As a former checkout chick, this happens more than you think. And strongly agree with this, keep your PDA’s out of the shops, thank you.

She also describes anyone who “puts things back on the wrong shelf” as monsters.

“Let’s all be monsters together in our PJs,” she jested.

People erupted in the comments, sharing their opinions on the highlighted habits.

“I will try a grape before I buy them, just one, I don’t want a sour bunch,” one person shared.

“I check for the longest expiry date and put stuff on the wrong shelf, but never fridge stuff,” another said.

“I’m guilty of grabbing the milk with the longest expiry date, the rest is feral and uncivilised,” another said.