British Comedian Living In Aus Reveals “The Three Weird Things” We Do That Apparently Don’t Make Sense

British comedian and TikToker Jordana Grace recently revealed the three weird things she loves about Australia.

But now she has ruffled some feathers after explaining the weird things she can’t wrap her head around.

In the rant uploaded to her TikTok, Grace jokingly explains that traffic lights, a lack of toilets and café closing times all confuse her.

“I’m scared to say this,” Grace jokingly warned at the start of her video.

“Things they should tell you before coming to Australia - the three weird things I just don’t like.”

The main issue that confused Grace was the traffic light system we have in Aus, where the light goes directly from red to green when traffic can start moving again.

“In the UK it’s quite a gentle system. It’s red, flashing amber and green to give you enough time to get into gear and go, but in Australia ... no gentleness, it’s just red, green, go,” she said.

“Before I’ve even got into gear people behind me are like, ‘the light’s green, go’. I don’t like it, it stresses me out.” she explained.

The second Aussie thing that Grace does not love about Australia is that cafes often won’t have their own toilet, where they instead share a restroom with another café which requires a key to use.

“It’s not just a key, it’s some shovel-like thing, so everyone knows where you’re going when you’re holding the shovel,” she laughed.

Sticking to cafes, Grace is also disgruntled with café closing times, believing they need to be open for longer.

“They all seem to close at like midday, what do you want me to do in the afternoon, socialise and meet new people? How dare you,” she joked.

Though, this may be an issue exclusive to just some parts of Australia as many cafes in Melbourne and Sydney remain open past midday.

Aussies quickly flooded the comments to leave their own opinions on the matter, many poking fun at the Sunshine Coast itself.

“The Sunshine Coast is for retirees that’s why the cafes close at midday,” a commenter said.

“Sunshine Coast. if the key wasn't connected to a shovel people would forget to return it,” another jokingly explained.

A third said: “It’s traditional to yell out your window ‘IT’S NOT GETTING ANY GREENER’ 0.5 secs after it turns green”.